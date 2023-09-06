In visit to Maui, HUD deputy secretary promises to make sure residents ‘hold onto their land’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is pledging to make sure Lahaina residents are able to “hold onto their land” as they navigate losing their homes to the Aug. 8 wildfire.

HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman is on the ground and plans to meet with Gov. Josh Green and wildfire victims who have lost their homes and are worried about what will happen to everything they have built and worked for.

For those worried about being put in a position where they are forced to sell their land, she says HUD and FEMA are working together to prevent that.

For those with FHA insurance, call 1-800-CALL-FHA.

Todman said she met with Maui Mayor Richard Bissen to get a better understanding of the housing crisis that is unfolding here in West Maui and Upcountry.

“The president has made it clear his expectation is that we we work with the people and we do so with urgency,” Todman said.

Todman said the other goal is to see for herself just how much damage was done so she can report back to the secretary of the department so HUD can request sufficient funding from Congress.

She said she recognizes this disaster is historic not just for Maui or Hawaii, but the country.

“I think folks should take some time right now on what’s what the future holds for them and their land,” Todman said. “You know, I’ve come to appreciate here in the county that land is a very, very precious thing. And we at HUD, entire federal department, wants to make sure that people hold on to it, to their land.”

Todman said that HUD has specialists on the ground helping people navigate the process of getting protections against foreclosure and mortgage deferrals.

Right now, those can get you out of up to a year of mortgage payments, but she said they are looking at ways to possibly extend that given how long it will take to get Lahaina back to a livable space.

Meanwhile, the county announced it has lifted restrictions triggered by the wildfire and evacuation for two West Maui parcels: Lahaina Gateway Walgreens on Keawa Street.

County officials said businesses in the Walgreens parcel on the south side are open but the public should follow health guidelines especially when it comes to water.

