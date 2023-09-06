Tributes
Traffic to shift back to temporary bridge in Hauula as waterline work continues

Upgrades on busy highway continue on Kaipapa’u Bridge
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Transportation will shift traffic on Kamehameha Highway from the old Kaipa’pa’u Bridge to the temporary bridge as the upgrades and relocation of water and stabilization projects continue in Hauula.

HDOT is advising motorists about the switch, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, since the waterline work on the bridge will be completed.

The shift will not impact vehicular and pedestrian movement.

The new bridge is scheduled to be operational by next summer with the entire project is expected to done by May 2025.

