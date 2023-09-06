‘They cannot do it alone’: Schatz makes impassioned appeal for wildfire aid

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to underscore the scale of the devastation in Lahaina and appeal to his colleagues for more federal aid.

“The people of Maui are mourning unimaginable losses, but they’re also facing uncertain futures,” Schatz said, noting that many have lost their jobs in addition to loved ones and their homes.

Some 1,900 residences were destroyed in the flames and 5,000 people displaced.

The death toll from the fire stands at 115,

“People of every age and every background have been devastated by these fires,” Schatz said.

“And their needs are so enormous, they simply cannot do it alone. So it’s our responsibility here in Congress to provide relief — in any way that we can, for as long as people need it.”

