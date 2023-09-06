New documentary tells little-known story of Hawaii’s Japanese-Americans during WWII

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the United States government ordered the evictions of about 1,500 Americans of Japanese ancestry in Hawaii.

The families were told to leave their homes.

The new documentary film “Removed by Force: the Eviction of Hawaii’s Japanese Americans During WWII” tells their stories.

“They were in 23 geographic areas. They lived around military sites, whether it’s Pearl Harbor, the Lualualei ammunition depot, Kahuku airfield. They were kicked out because of living near these sensitive military sites,” said Bill Kaneko, past president of the Honolulu Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League.

The order to vacate their properties and livelihoods was sudden and swift. They were given only a 24-hour notice.

Kaneko and filmmaker Ryan Kawamoto produced the documentary that is the first film to explore this subject in detail through the remembrances of three Japanese families.

“To find people that were willing to speak on camera was the real challenge,” Kawamoto said. “Luckily, we did find people. One of the subjects was 105 years old.”

The film is presented by the Honolulu Chapter of JACL. Kaneko said it’s an important reminder about how civil liberties and rights can be trampled upon.

“These rights can be gone by the stroke of a pen,” he said. “We need to be very vigilant of the need to be able to uphold civil rights and social justice for all persons.”

The families featured in the film lived in different areas on Oahu, but there are common themes that weave through each of their stories.

“One of the themes that comes through is resilience,” Kawamoto said. “They were faced with these challenges and they kept on going. And the other common theme is a lot of them went and fought for justice.”

“Removed by Force” is a 60-minute film that was whittled down from more than 12 hours of interviews.

“Still, a lot of folks don’t share these stories. And that’s why the documentary is very important because it memorializes this very important aspect of Hawaii’s history,” Kaneko said.

To make reservations for upcoming screenings on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island, go to the JACL website at JACLHonolulu.org.

