Missing diver found in critical condition in waters off North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders said they had located a diver who went missing in waters off Oahu’s North Shore Tuesday morning.

Officials said they received reports of a missing free diver off the shore of Hauula Beach around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the missing diver in his 50s was reported last seen around 7 a.m.

Authorities say they arrived on the scene around 6:28 p.m. and found several civilian divers already searching nearshore waters.

Officials say At 6:50 p.m., Ocean Safety personnel found an unconscious male outside the surf and was brought to shore immediately with CPR in progress.

Patient care was transferred to Honolulu EMS at 7:04 p.m. EMS then transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition.

All HFD personnel were accounted for with no injuries.

This story may be updated.

