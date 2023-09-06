Maui musicians, celebrities team up to raise money for fire victims

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the one-month anniversary of the deadly and devastating Lahaina wildfire approaches, Maui fundraising experts are teaming up with local celebrities to help with the recovery.

Ukulele Master Uncle Benny Uyetake leads his Kalama Intermediate School class in singing familiar Hawaii songs on Tuesday. It’s part of one-of-a-kind, large scale, virtual fundraiser featuring local musicians to help raise money for those affected by the August 8th fires.

“When you play music and if you’re a musician, there’s a relationship, a connection with music – it’s hard to put into words – that’s communal, collaborative, and healing. So, the thought was, we’ll heal through music so we can help other people,” said Kerry Brown, a musician who lives in Haiku.

Brown is the owner of Rolling Live Studios and Licorice Pizza Records. His special will showcase some of Maui’s most famous musicians like Gretchen Rhodes, the lead singer of the Mick Fleetwood Band. Fleetwood lost his restaurant on Front Street in the fire. A performance by Ziggy Marley who has been visiting Maui since he was a child. In addition, messages from Maui celebrities like pro surfer Kai Lenny who has been tirelessly working to help his community.

The two-hour long program will be woven between stories of culture, community and love for Lahaina and Upcountry.

Brown says this kind of star power has the potential to reach millions of people around the globe.

“There’ll be billboards up in Times Square and LA, and Google’s got real behind it and helping us with YouTube Music and the Recording Academy,” Brown said. “We have some great celebrity superstars that are helping us, but it’s not about them … the stars are the children, first responders and school teachers and the musicians.”

Brown did something very similar for the Woolsey and Camp Fires that hit California in 2018. Through his music events, he’s helped raise tens of millions of dollars for survivors.

The virtual fundraiser launches this Friday, September 8th – exactly one month after the fire. It will begin at 2:00 p.m. HST on YouTube. To access the link, click here.

