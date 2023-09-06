LIST: Statewide events for National Suicide Prevention Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness in the community about the public health issue.

The state Department of Health and its partners are holding a multitude of events to call attention to suicide prevention and promote mental health resources.

Here are the events:

Kauai:

Sept. 1: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kauai Mental Health Advocates’ “Light Up the Night” glow golf fundraiser event at the Ocean Course at Hōkūala to support clinical services and suicide prevention workshops. To register, visit //rb.gy/cwjwc

To donate or become a volunteer of the Prevent Suicide Kauai Task Force Contact Patricia Wistinghausen at preventsuicidekauai@gmail.com or 808-346-7492.

For updates on activities, visit: PreventSuicideKauai.org

Molokai:

Second Tuesday of the month: Adult survivors of suicide loss bereavement support group organized by Nā Pu’uwai. For information, contact Anuhea Beair at ipc@napuuwai.org or 808-560-1060.



Hawaii Island:

Sept. 11: Mayor Mitch Roth proclamation at 2 p.m. Aupuni Center, Hilo

Sept. 1 – 29: Poster banners to be displayed at Keaʻau High School and Kinoole St.

Sept. 12: Sign-waving with Hawai’i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force, University of Hawai’i at Hilo and Hawai’i Community College at 4:30 p.m For more information, contact Yolisa Duley at hduley@hawaii.edu or hipreventsuicide@gmail.com

Sept. 30: Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk and Resource Fair, Lifekeeper Memory Quilt Talk Story. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Hale Halawai at 75-5760 Aliʻi Drive Kailua-Kona. For information, contact Yolisa Duley at hipreventsuicide@gmail.com and Wendy Schwartz at Wendy.Schwartz@va.gov



Oahu:

Sept. 9: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out-of-the-Darkness Walk Oahu and Resource Fair, Sky Gate, Honolulu Hale. Registration is at 8 a.m. The event starts at 9 a.m. . To register, visit https://afsp.org/chapter/hawaii#events

Sept. 13: Suicide Prevention Training SafeTALK organized by the Steven A. Cohen Clinic and Catholic Charities Hawai’i. 9 a.m. ­­­­to 1 p.m. at 1822 Keeaumoku St., Honolulu. For information, email Annisa Budiman at abudiman@dfs-hawaii.org



Military:

Sept. 1: Fight for Each Other (F4EO) Project Brown bag lunch with retired U.S. Air Force Col. Rob Swanson - “You Are Not Alone” 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Tripler Army Medical Center, Kyser Auditorium.

Sept. 9: From Dark to Light hosted by the 9th Mission Support Command Suicide Prevention and Hawai’i Dog Foundation, a local dog rescue and suicide prevention resource fair. 10 a.m. to1 p.m. at Field of Hero’s Courtyard, 1557 Suehiro Road, Bldg.1557, Fort Shafter Flats, Honolulu.

Sept. 12: Suicide Prevention Training Day 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i. Army Substance Abuse Program Bldg. 556 (344 Heard Ave., Schofield Barracks).

Sept. 15: Paint and Zen 3 p.m. ­to 5 p.m. at U.S. Vets Tiny Homes (91-1070 Yorktown St., Kapolei)

Sept. 29: Paint and Zen 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Military & Family Support Center (4827 Bougainville Drive, Honolulu)

Sept. 1 ­to Sept. 30: Community Art Project “Message of Hope” Display at Navy Exchange Mall lobby rotunda (4725 Bougainville Drive, Honolulu)

Every first Thursdays of the month: Joint Military Suicide Prevention Task Force 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m For more information, email jmsptfhawaii@gmail.com



Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.