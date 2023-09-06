LIST: Statewide events for National Suicide Prevention Month
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness in the community about the public health issue.
The state Department of Health and its partners are holding a multitude of events to call attention to suicide prevention and promote mental health resources.
Here are the events:
Kauai:
- Sept. 1: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kauai Mental Health Advocates’ “Light Up the Night” glow golf fundraiser event at the Ocean Course at Hōkūala to support clinical services and suicide prevention workshops.
- To register, visit //rb.gy/cwjwc
- To donate or become a volunteer of the Prevent Suicide Kauai Task Force
- Contact Patricia Wistinghausen at preventsuicidekauai@gmail.com or 808-346-7492.
- For updates on activities, visit: PreventSuicideKauai.org.
Molokai:
- Second Tuesday of the month: Adult survivors of suicide loss bereavement support group organized by Nā Pu’uwai.
- For information, contact Anuhea Beair at ipc@napuuwai.org or 808-560-1060.
Hawaii Island:
- Sept. 11: Mayor Mitch Roth proclamation at 2 p.m. Aupuni Center, Hilo
- Sept. 1 – 29: Poster banners to be displayed at Keaʻau High School and Kinoole St.
- Sept. 12: Sign-waving with Hawai’i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force, University of Hawai’i at Hilo and Hawai’i Community College at 4:30 p.m
- For more information, contact Yolisa Duley at hduley@hawaii.edu or hipreventsuicide@gmail.com.
- Sept. 30: Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk and Resource Fair, Lifekeeper Memory Quilt Talk Story. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Hale Halawai at 75-5760 Aliʻi Drive Kailua-Kona.
- For information, contact Yolisa Duley at hipreventsuicide@gmail.com and Wendy Schwartz at Wendy.Schwartz@va.gov.
Oahu:
- Sept. 9: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out-of-the-Darkness Walk Oahu and Resource Fair, Sky Gate, Honolulu Hale.
- Registration is at 8 a.m. The event starts at 9 a.m.
- To register, visit https://afsp.org/chapter/hawaii#events.
- Sept. 13: Suicide Prevention Training SafeTALK organized by the Steven A. Cohen Clinic and Catholic Charities Hawai’i.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1822 Keeaumoku St., Honolulu.
- For information, email Annisa Budiman at abudiman@dfs-hawaii.org.
Military:
- Sept. 1: Fight for Each Other (F4EO) Project Brown bag lunch with retired U.S. Air Force Col. Rob Swanson - “You Are Not Alone”
- 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Tripler Army Medical Center, Kyser Auditorium.
- Sept. 9: From Dark to Light hosted by the 9th Mission Support Command Suicide Prevention and Hawai’i Dog Foundation, a local dog rescue and suicide prevention resource fair.
- 10 a.m. to1 p.m. at Field of Hero’s Courtyard, 1557 Suehiro Road, Bldg.1557, Fort Shafter Flats, Honolulu.
- Sept. 12: Suicide Prevention Training Day
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i. Army Substance Abuse Program Bldg. 556 (344 Heard Ave., Schofield Barracks).
- Sept. 15: Paint and Zen
- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at U.S. Vets Tiny Homes (91-1070 Yorktown St., Kapolei)
- Sept. 29: Paint and Zen
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Military & Family Support Center (4827 Bougainville Drive, Honolulu)
- Sept. 1 to Sept. 30: Community Art Project “Message of Hope” Display at Navy Exchange Mall lobby rotunda (4725 Bougainville Drive, Honolulu)
- Every first Thursdays of the month: Joint Military Suicide Prevention Task Force
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
- For more information, email jmsptfhawaii@gmail.com.
