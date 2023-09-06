HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tanna Swanson is eager to get back to her Lahaina property.

She lost her home and business — the Maui Guest House bed and breakfast — in the fire but wants to return to see what remains as she determines how to move forward.

She said she’s spent much of her time filing claims and trying to find other resources to get back on her feet and help her staff. “I see all of this stuff on TV but when I go to the resource center, it seems like one table isn’t talking to the other. It’s very frustrating,” said Swanson.

She wants a centralized location for information and is most worried about what will happen to her a year from now when the national spotlight may no longer be on Hawaii and the people of West Maui.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said it’s crucial that aid be distributed quickly.

He said he’s also trying to work out the details so people like Swanson can return to their destroyed properties and retrieve anything that’s salvageable or seek closure.

“We know people are eager to get back to their businesses, their residences, their homes and so what we want to do is set up a system,” he said.

“Once that happens, we can start to allow people to go back, look through their property to make it safe and then the steps after that will be the debris cleanup,” added Bissen.

