‘It was like David versus Goliath’: MFD staffing concerns during wildfires lead to urgent push for more resources

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The International Association of Firefighters push for an examination of Maui Fire Department’s staffing levels and resources.

Maui Fire Department currently has about 200 firefighters.

The census puts the population of the Valley Isle at just under 170,000.

The International Association of Firefighters says the county should reexamine staffing levels and resources.

“I can tell you that the firefighters in Maui were up against significant odds,” said Edward Kelly, General President of the International Association of Firefighters.

“It was like David versus Goliath.”

Kelly said MFD crews fought four major fires on Aug. 8, including the Pulehu fire, which burned 2,400 acres. “But we only had one engine and one brush truck to try to contain it,” said Kelly. “That is not satisfactory.”

Kelly got valuable feedback from Maui firefighters over the past few weeks and said it’s time for the county to increase staffing and build more stations.

The last new station was built 20 years ago.

Lahaina is assigned just one engine and one fire truck, which can only carry five personnel each.

“When they respond to a high-rise fire, according to industry standards, we should have 40 firefighters there in about eight to 10 minutes,” said Kelly. “They can’t meet that standard that has to be looked at; that’s one point too that needs to be examined to make sure that there’s adequate staffing going forward.”

“You would be waiting for resources to come from Kahalui or Wailuku, which will be anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes plus to come over,” said Bobby Lee, President of the Hawaii Firefighters Association.

Lee said without more fire stations, you can’t increase staffing.

“Well, the stations are built only to accommodate a certain amount of people,” said Lee.

Alice Lee, Chair of the Maui County Council, said MFD will soon welcome 15 new recruits. That’s out of 700 applicants. Lee said at least three new fire stations are in the works in Haiku, West, and Central Maui.

But the stations are facing various delays. “The bigger problem is deciding where those stations are going to go because the community has to be supportive,” said Lee. “Otherwise, it just it just wouldn’t work.”

After the Aug. 8 fires, the State Attorney General ordered a study on Maui’s fire hazards and the entire response to the fires, which includes the power company as well as MFD’s response, staffing, and equipment capabilities.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.