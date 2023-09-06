Investigation underway after fight at Halawa Correctional Facility leaves 2 inmates injured

Tributes
A state senator conducted a surprise inspection of the Halawa Correctional Facility on Monday after hearing guards’ reports of unsafe conditions.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after a fight at Halawa Correctional Facility left two inmates injured Tuesday, the state Department of Public Safety said.

According to officials, security staff who were conducting a walkthrough headcount witnessed two inmates fighting in a cell around 2:25 p.m.

Corrections officers restrained one of the inmates and called for medical backup.

The other inmate was lying on the ground and breathing hard, officials said.

EMS treated and transported both inmates to nearby hospitals. One was brought back to Halawa Correctional Facility, but the other remained hospitalized at last check, DPS said.

This story will be updated.

