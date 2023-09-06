HFD investigating cause of blaze that tore through home in Kahaluu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that tore through a home in Windward Oahu on Tuesday morning.

Officials said HFD received a call just before 9 a.m. to a home on Lulani Street in Kahaluu.

Nine units staffed with nearly 35 firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming out of the back side of the two-story home.

The blaze was extinguished by 12:30 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

HFD is still investigating.

This story will be updated.

