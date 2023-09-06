HFD investigating cause of blaze that tore through home in Kahaluu
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that tore through a home in Windward Oahu on Tuesday morning.
Officials said HFD received a call just before 9 a.m. to a home on Lulani Street in Kahaluu.
Nine units staffed with nearly 35 firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming out of the back side of the two-story home.
The blaze was extinguished by 12:30 p.m.
There were no reports of any injuries.
HFD is still investigating.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.