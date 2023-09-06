Tributes
Hawaii artist Jack Johnson announces new album, ‘intimate’ benefit concert for Maui

Jack Johnson, Paula Fuga, and John Cruz
Jack Johnson, Paula Fuga, and John Cruz(Jack Johnson)
By Megan Ramones
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:25 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii artist Jack Johnson announced Wednesday he’s releasing a new live album and holding an “intimate” concert for Maui.

Johnson says all proceeds from both the album and show will benefit fire relief efforts and help provide ongoing support for Maui.

The album “Songs for Maui” includes a ten-track collection of chart-topping songs recorded live in 2012 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

It will be digitally available Sept. 15.

MORE: Maui musicians, celebrities team up to raise money for fire victims

Johnson and his band will perform at the Republik in Honolulu on Sept. 18 along with Hawaii’s own John Cruz and Paula Fuga.

Tickets for the benefit concert will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Organizers say fans can also give additional donations directly to Maui fire relief efforts at the time of purchase and at the show.

Johnson released the following statement:

All our love is going to our friends and family on Maui right now As we began to brainstorm ways we could support the community, we found tracks from an acoustic show from 2012 that Paula, John and I played at the MACC on Maui. While listening to the songs we thought back to the time we spent that spring, both on stage but also bonding with our Maui ‘ohana. We know it will be a long road ahead. We hope the positive energy from this show can carry on to help raise funds and support families in need. Aloha, Jack.

