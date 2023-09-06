Tributes
Free bus service to start for Lahaina students needing transportation to temporary schools

File photo of a school bus
File photo of a school bus(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education will start free bus services on Thursday for Lahaina students impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfire and need to get to their temporary schools in Central and South Maui.

The schools affected included King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nahienaena Elementary and Lahaina Intermediate.

Families of students from those campuses must enroll them at Wailuku Elementary or Kamalii Elementary in Kihei and Lokelani Intermediate in Kihei.

Central, South Maui schools tapped as temporary sites for displaced Lahaina students

To see the bus schedules, click here.

Starting Sept. 14, Lahaina High School will begin meeting at Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei. Those students will remain enrolled at Lahainaluna and do not need to enroll at Kulanihakoi.

Students are encouraged to sign up for free bus service in advance by clicking here.

The goal is still to reopen Lahaina schools after fall break in mid-October following environmental testing.

