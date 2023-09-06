Former Lahaina lawmaker who lost home in wildfires says her priority is helping her community recover

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former senator and long-time Lahaina resident says an act of aloha may have saved her life the night the wildfires destroyed her home.

Roz Baker retired last year from the state legislature after three decades representing South and West Maui.

The 77-year-old says just before the fires spread on Aug 8., she was at her condo when visitors approached her asking her for help.

“Earlier in the evening, before things started, I was in the back where my condo is, and a couple, a tourist couple, said, ‘Can you help us find a way to the airport? We got a flight to catch; it doesn’t look like anyone is going to the airport,’” said Baker, who is now retired and agreed to drive them.

Baker says by the time she reached the airport, Lahaina town was ablaze.

After losing everything, she’s now staying at a hotel near the Kapalua Airport and has been working with government leaders to ensure help gets to those who need it most.

She says she understands her community has frustrations and does hear the talk about people wanting government officials to resign but doesn’t think that’s the answer.

“They want someone to be held accountable, and elected officials are the easiest target. But that’s not necessarily going to fix the problem,” said Baker.

“The problem is we had something that was unforeseen. There was no manual.”

Although out of public office, it was clear that Baker still knew how to navigate the current political climate.

She hopes to use the relationships she built over three decades in the state capitol to ensure her former district, but more importantly, her home is not forgotten.

