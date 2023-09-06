First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions expected to persist through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate trade through at least Friday. High pressure will build in from the northwest this weekend and will strengthen trade wind speeds into the moderate to locally breezy range from Sunday onward. Passing shower activity will return to windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

A long period south swell has filled in across the state as surf along south- facing shores reach near High Surf Advisory levels through Wednesday. No other significant swells are expected through the week.

