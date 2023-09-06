Tributes
Firefighters responding to brush fire in Makakilo

White smoke seen rising from the brush fire Tuesday afternoon.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire in Makakilo Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the fire came in just before 2 p.m. along Punawainui Street.

Witnesses say the fire is in the vicinity of homes, but its unclear if they are threatened at this time. There have been no reports of official evacuation orders.

Several HFD units are on scene working to contain the flames.

This story will be updated.

