Firefighters responding to brush fire in Makakilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire in Makakilo Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the fire came in just before 2 p.m. along Punawainui Street.

Witnesses say the fire is in the vicinity of homes, but its unclear if they are threatened at this time. There have been no reports of official evacuation orders.

Several HFD units are on scene working to contain the flames.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.