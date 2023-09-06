In suit, family of Lahaina victim alleges government and landowner failed to address fire risk

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a woman killed in the Lahaina wildfire has filed a lawsuit against Maui County, the state and one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, alleging they failed to look after their fire-prone properties and take precautions against known fire risks.

Rebecca Rans is one of the 115 people confirmed to have died in Lahaina nearly one month ago.

“She’s missed. And this is devastating on so many levels. We don’t ever want this to happen to somebody else,” said her sister, Kathleen Hennricks.

Rans, 57, called Maui home for the last two decades.

She died in Lahaina on Aug. 8 as she tried to escape the flames.

“In the beginning, we were wanting to find her, searching for her, hoping and praying that she was OK ... to finding out that she passed,” Hennricks said. “That has developed into frustration and anger over feeling like this is something that could have been avoided.”

Hennricks said it was a news conference on Aug. 16 that turned the family’s grief into anger.

That’s when the former head of the Maui Emergency Management agency said he didn’t regret failing to activate the emergency sirens even though cell phone and TV alerts didn’t reach many.

“Coming from somebody who has lost somebody, and knowing all of the people that my sister knows and all of their families and so forth that have been affected by this, children that have died, I would have loved to have seen a response along the lines of ‘wwe’re investigating or looking at this,’” Hennricks said. “We recognize that there are things that we can learn from this.”

The family’s suit accuses the state, Maui County, and landowner Bishop Estate of negligence, saying they did not manage the dry vegetation surrounding Lahaina. The suit also names Hawaiian Electric, claiming they failed to de-energize their power lines bfore the fire.

Attorney Bridget Morgan-Bickerton is representing the family.

She said the fire risk in Lahaina should have been known — and addressed.

“Fire follows fuel. And this grass was fuel for the fires. And it fueled the fires and allowed them to spread in the windy conditions. These landowners knew about this for a long time,” she said.

Attorney Anne Andrews added the entities “failed in such a dreadful and terrible way.”

The state Attorney General’s office told Hawaii News Now it was reviewing the suit while Maui County had no comment. Kamehameha Schools also said it had no comment as “many aspects of the fires are still under investigation.” HNN did not get an immediate response from HECO.

Rans’ family is seeking unspecified punitive damages.

But they say this is about justice, not money.

“I know this is something that my sister would want. This is something that she would do for any of us,” her sister said. “We’re here to get answers. She’s very loved and we miss her. It’s still surreal.”

