To cope, Maui Canoe Club offering free paddling sessions for fire victims

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the midst of this unthinkable tragedy, the people of Maui and showing true aloha to those impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires.

For instance, Maui Canoe Club is offering free paddling to those who have lost so much.

The club’s president, Bob Fondiller, says that they were trying to come up with ways to help Maui residents cope.

“We want to offer that same opportunity to all the folks that may need the time to just get away from the stress of what they’ve been dealing with,” said Bob Fondiller, president of Maui Canoe Club.

“And this seemed like the perfect thing to do for a canoe club”

Paddling session times are:

7 a.m. Monday to Friday

8:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

But the club says they can arrange a certain time for those who aren’t able to make the main sessions.

They will be held at Sugar Beach in Kihei.

