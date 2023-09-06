Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media after taping his final episode of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:52 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Barker’s cause of death is now known.

According to his death certificate, obtained by People magazine, the former “The Price Is Right” host died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Barker died last month at the age of 99, just four months away from his 100th birthday.

According to the death certificate, Barker had been battling the disease for years.

High blood pressure, hypothyroidism and high cholesterol were also listed as contributing factors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiker and dog rescued off of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Haiku hiking trail in Kaneohe
Hiker and dog rescued after 50-foot fall from off-limits ‘Stairway to Heaven’ trail
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
State’s independent investigators haven’t ruled out criminal wrongdoing in Lahaina
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Underground explosion in Waikiki traced to underground cable
‘Significant’ boom heard throughout Waikiki traced to faulty underground cable
Burning Man festival flooding
Hawaii woman among thousands of festival goers left stranded in Nevada desert flood

Latest News

Amidst tragedy, a Lahaina family finds joy and unity on their Grandmaa’s 83rd birthday
Lahaina family grateful to still have one another celebrates matriarch’s birthday in a big way
*Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.* Video shows the deputy driving...
Deputy narrowly escapes wildfire flames in Washington state
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
A man is facing murder charges in Florida after police say he killed his teenage son with a...
Police: Man killed son with power tool
FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12,...
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage