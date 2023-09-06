Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain at Port of Los Angeles

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday at the Port of Los Angeles following an agreement between union workers at West Coast ports and employers.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are finalizing a new contract, the White House said. The president’s remarks are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.

Biden also is expected to discuss efforts to empower workers and work to strengthen ports and supply chains in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiker and dog rescued off of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Haiku hiking trail in Kaneohe
Hiker and dog rescued after 50-foot fall from off-limits ‘Stairway to Heaven’ trail
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
State’s independent investigators haven’t ruled out criminal wrongdoing in Lahaina
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Underground explosion in Waikiki traced to underground cable
‘Significant’ boom heard throughout Waikiki traced to faulty underground cable
Burning Man festival flooding
Hawaii woman among thousands of festival goers left stranded in Nevada desert flood

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election case estimate a trial would take 4 months
Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.
Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trial opens for Trump White House adviser charged with refusing to cooperate with Jan. 6 Committee
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week