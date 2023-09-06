Amidst tragedy, a Lahaina family finds joy and unity on their Grandmaa’s 83rd birthday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Among the many Lahaina residents who lost all their belongings in the fire, the Tangatailoa’s still have each other.

They’re now living in condos in Kihei, and despite their loss, they found a way to spread positivity and light.

The Tangavailoa’s span four generations in Lahaina.

Five of their homes were destroyed in the wildfire on August 8th.

”It’s been a lot. I’m not gonna’ lie. It’s been, it’s been rough, “said Tiare Whitehead.

“Our grandma and grandpa were one of the first Tongans to migrate from Tonga to Lahaina, Maui, back in the 1980s. We lived here our whole lives. Our grandparents, actually, our grandpa has been woodcarving for over 50 years, and he was one of the first ones down at the Banyan tree selling his Tikis and everything.”

The talented woodcarving couple always made customers laugh, but it’s been tough to find light moments lately.

Last week, the family of 30 took a break from all their worrying to celebrate a special day.

Their grandma and great-grandmother Suli’s 83rd birthday.

In a video that has since gone viral, Suli’s entire family surprised her dancing in the yard with bright metallic balloons and a boom box playing music.

It was a powerful display of family and love.

“She was actually crying that night, and then the kid’s grandkids were giving her gifts and all the photos, and it makes her cry even more,” said her daughter Siuafu Whitehead.

”It reminded us that even though we lost everything, we have each other, and that’s the most important thing right now,” said her granddaughter Tiare Whitehead.

