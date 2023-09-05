On YouTube, a video tour of Lahaina before the fire proves cathartic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A video tribute to Lahaina has gotten over 800,000 views on YouTube. Oahu travel filmmaker Dennis Callan produced it from scenes he shot two years ago.

“In my opinion, it was the best town in the whole state,” he said.

Callan titled the 10-minute look back “Lahaina Before the Fire.”

He wanted the world to remember what it looked like before it was destroyed.

“I realized that the world is seeing nothing but burned-out buildings and ashes and suffering and misery, which is certainly the truth of what’s there,” he said.

“But I thought perhaps to supplement that, to maybe even lift people’s spirits a little bit to show what was there and what can come back again.”

His walking tour of Front Street shows places and people, visitors and locals.

The scenes are mixed with music and written messages. There’s no narration.

Callan was shocked by the response.

“In the second day, it just took off,” he said. “Within five days there were 500,000 views, which just doesn’t happen with my videos. I might get 2,000 views in five days.”

The comments section has drawn nearly 800 written messages from people in Hawaii and around the world who watched the piece. Even people from Lahaina have thanked him for the tribute.

“With all the comments which are really heartwarming, it served as a forum for people to express their emotions and to share with the world how they feel and their memories,” he said.

Callan was worried about reaction from viewers. Now, he’s glad he did it.

“They understand that this is a reminiscence. Showing Lahaina as it was is a memorial tribute in hopes that it will be rebuilt soon in a similar way,” he said.

