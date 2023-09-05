Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Investigators conduct interviews, comb through evidence in search for answers in Lahaina

It's been almost four weeks since the Maui fires broke out and firefighters are slowly making progress.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interviews are being conducted as part of an independent investigation into the Lahaina wildfire that will look at possible causes, government missteps and even whether there is any criminal wrongdoing that the state should pursue.

The state Attorney General’s Office has hired the nationally-recognized Fire Safety Research Institute to look into the cause, response, and aftermath of the disaster. The Institute’s executive director says a team has been on the ground for the last two weeks to survey the damage and interview survivors, first responders and officials in charge of overseeing the response.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

“The attorney general made it very clear that if anything gets uncovered that happens to be criminal or could be, our responsibility is to pass that information on,” said Steve Kerber, of the institute.

Gov. Josh Green said it’s crucial that all elements of the fire be better understand.

“They could find that the fire started from the power lines, they could find that someone started a fire elsewhere, they could find that fire started and then reignited, they could find anything,” the governor said. “And once they do find that we will get their comprehensive reports.”

Kerber hopes to have a timeline ready in three months, which is only the first phase of the investigation. Subsequent portions will look at the response and recommendations.

Several lawsuits have already been filed against Hawaiian Electric in the wake of the Lahaina wildfire, which has left at least 115 people dead. Additionally, more than 300 people are still missing.

Suits against HECO, including one filed by Maui County, accuse the utility of negligence and failing to de-energize its lines despite the known risks. HECO has pushed back against those claims.

Meanwhile on Monday, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said details will be announced soon for families demanding to visit their destroyed properties and businesses in the fire-ravaged town.

“We know people are eager to get back to their businesses, their homes,” Bissen said.

He said as soon as toxic waste clean-up is clean, people will be allowed to return in phases and “look through their property. And then the steps after that will be the debris cleanup.”

The hazardous materials removed from Lahaina will be shipped to the mainland.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area
Firefighters searching for cause of blaze at Ala Moana area apartment building
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured
Loved ones are mourning the loss of Maui EMT Tony Simpson killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’
Paramedics and EMTs are raising concerns about the state’s decision to switch ambulance...
Ambulance provider switch on Maui, Kauai raises questions about quality of care and timing
Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire

Latest News

AnaPaula Rodriguez Gomez is a little overwhelmed finding her classes and learning her way...
For Lahaina students at UH-Manoa, home and all that was lost is always front of mind
Her Royal Highness Princess Angelika Lātūfuipeka Halaevalu Mataʻaho Napua Okalani Tukuʻaho of...
Royal visit on Maui brings Tongan community together in a time of sorrow
The Maui Humane Society is caring for more than 20 burned animals that survived the Lahaina...
Maui Humane cares for animals injured in Lahaina as it searches for others still in the ruins
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire.
On YouTube, a video tour of Lahaina before the fire proves cathartic