Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop for all flights, FAA says

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:31 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that a nationwide ground stop was issued for all United Airlines flights, citing an equipment outage.

United requested that all flights be held until 2 p.m. ET, according to the FAA notice.

A representative for the airline told CNN that they were experiencing a “systemwide technology issue.” All flights currently in the air are going to their destinations as planned, the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiker and dog rescued off of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Haiku hiking trail in Kaneohe
Hiker and dog rescued after 50-foot fall from off-limits ‘Stairway to Heaven’ trail
Loved ones are mourning the loss of Maui EMT Tony Simpson killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder in Waipahu
Paramedics and EMTs are raising concerns about the state’s decision to switch ambulance...
Ambulance provider switch on Maui, Kauai raises questions about quality of care and timing
Crosses erected to remember those lost in Lahaina fire.
LATEST: Lahaina fire now 100% contained, death toll remains at 115

Latest News

One person is dead, one is in critical condition after an attempted murder-suicide inside...
Shooting critically injures patient at Mississippi hospital; shooting suspect dead, police say
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,...
Mark Meadows pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case and waives right to arraignment
FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015....
US takes step to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
FILE - A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. Saudi...
Oil prices spike as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through December