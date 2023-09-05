Authorities confirm another brutal murder at OCCC, but won’t say if anyone was charged

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating another murder at OCCC, but have refused to reveal details into the brutal killing — which left a mentally ill man awaiting trial dead.

Documents reveal Ryden Riveira was beaten so badly the 23-year-old went into coma and never woke up. Sources tipped off HNN Investigates about the killing nearly a year ago, but state jail officials wouldn’t answer any of our questions until we obtained the victim’s autopsy report.

Guards discovered Riveira severely beaten in his cell a year and a half ago.

Authorities say the pre-trial detainee was locked up with just one other inmate. But who that man is and if he — or anyone — ever been charged are questions that officials are still refusing to answer.

On the afternoon of Jan. 24, 2022, correctional officers at the at Oahu Community Correctional Center reported hearing a commotion coming from a cell. Inside, Riveira was found unresponsive.

According to the autopsy report, the attack was “unwitnessed” and brutal.

The 23-year-old suffered severe brain injuries. And was in a vegetative state for eight months before he died last September. The medical examiner ruled the case a homicide.

One year later, it remains unclear if anyone’s been held responsible for the crime.

Jail officials wouldn’t answer questions regarding the investigation — only saying it’s been turned over to the state Attorney General’s office. That office, too, declined to comment.

“I think it’s simply appalling,” said attorney Eric Seitz, who has been involved in previous prisons-related litigation. “Prisons in Hawaii are unreasonable and unacceptable dangerous places.”

Seitz said Riviera’s murder is another example of the Public Safety Department failing to protect people in their custody. HNN knows of at least three other murders inside OCCC since 2018.

As for Riveira, we’ve confirmed the 23-year-old had a well-documented history of mental illness. Doctors said he suffered from schizophrenia, ADHD and drug-induced psychosis.

Officials say Riveira was locked up after his probation was revoked.

He was killed while awaiting trail, accused of trying to break into a home back in 2018.

“There have been too many deaths and too many suicides and too many other problems that are avoidable,” Seitz told Hawaii News Now, in an interview.

“Frankly, I think there’s more than enough evidence at this point in terms of the way the prisons are run to be able to have the federal government come in and take over the prisons and operate them under a supervised court order.”

HNN asked officials at OCCC to respond to those claims. In a statement, a spokesperson said the state Department of Public Safety does not agree with Seitz’s opinion.

