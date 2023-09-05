Tributes
‘Significant’ boom heard throughout Waikiki traced to faulty underground cable

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:17 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A loud explosion heard throughout Waikiki on Sunday was traced to a problem underground, officials said.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and McCully Street.

Firefighters responded to a “hazardous condition” call and raced to the scene. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from an underground electrical vault.

HFD said there was no active fire in or around the vault but its cover had been blown off, and was found nearby.

Crews cordoned off the area and waited for a HECO technician to arrive on scene.

Many neighbors were left wondering what was going on.

“All of a sudden I heard this unmistakable and huge significant explosion,” said Waikiki resident Joseph Teipel. “So I looked over by the landmark and I saw billowing white smoke from the utility area.”

No injuries were reported but nearby homes and businesses lost power. It has since been restored.

A HECO official told HNN there was a problem with an underground cable, but did not provide any additional information.

Videos taken in the area shows the pavement also buckled where the electrical equipment short-circuited.

HNN has reached out to HECO for more details and is waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated.

