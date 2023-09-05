Royal visit on Maui brings Tongan community together in a time of sorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The devastation in Lahaina has captured the attention of the world, garnering a presidential visit and even words of support from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

On Monday, there was another royal visit. This time, it brought together Maui’s Tongan community.

At Kanaha Beach Park in Kahului, dozens gathered and grieved alongside the Princess of Tonga, Her Royal Highness Princess Angelika Lātūfuipeka Halaevalu Mataʻaho Napua Okalani Tukuʻaho.

She spent the afternoon with residents in a showcase of culture and support. During the gathering, songs and dances were on display along with stories from Lahaina residents. At times, it moved the princess to tears.

Princess Angelika is the only daughter of His Majesty King Tupou VI. She traveled to Maui with a message of love from her father.

She delivered the message in her native language, and translators said she felt the need to be there in person to offer support and share in the heartache with the people.

