Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Royal visit on Maui brings Tongan community together in a time of sorrow

We are at Kanaha Beach Park in Kahului where Tongans are gathering to grieve together.
By Chelsea Davis and HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The devastation in Lahaina has captured the attention of the world, garnering a presidential visit and even words of support from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

On Monday, there was another royal visit. This time, it brought together Maui’s Tongan community.

At Kanaha Beach Park in Kahului, dozens gathered and grieved alongside the Princess of Tonga, Her Royal Highness Princess Angelika Lātūfuipeka Halaevalu Mataʻaho Napua Okalani Tukuʻaho.

She spent the afternoon with residents in a showcase of culture and support. During the gathering, songs and dances were on display along with stories from Lahaina residents. At times, it moved the princess to tears.

Princess Angelika is the only daughter of His Majesty King Tupou VI. She traveled to Maui with a message of love from her father.

She delivered the message in her native language, and translators said she felt the need to be there in person to offer support and share in the heartache with the people.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area
Firefighters searching for cause of blaze at Ala Moana area apartment building
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured
Loved ones are mourning the loss of Maui EMT Tony Simpson killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’
Paramedics and EMTs are raising concerns about the state’s decision to switch ambulance...
Ambulance provider switch on Maui, Kauai raises questions about quality of care and timing
Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire

Latest News

AnaPaula Rodriguez Gomez is a little overwhelmed finding her classes and learning her way...
For Lahaina students at UH-Manoa, home and all that was lost is always front of mind
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
Investigators conduct interviews, comb through evidence in search for answers in Lahaina
The Maui Humane Society is caring for more than 20 burned animals that survived the Lahaina...
Maui Humane cares for animals injured in Lahaina as it searches for others still in the ruins
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire.
On YouTube, a video tour of Lahaina before the fire proves cathartic