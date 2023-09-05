HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A different kind of resource hub is being set up for Maui fire victims designed to not only connect survivors to resources — but to a network of support.

Kakoo Maui opened Monday morning at the Maui Mall.

The hub was made possible by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) and other partners, and will be managed by Lahaina resident Kukui Keahi.

Keahi lost both her home and job in Lahaina. She says the hub is “a place to bring familiar faces together in a place for us, for people to come and see that we’re just like them. We can help them.”

She added, “We’re definitely a place that can bring everyone together and just make sure that they know that they’re seen and they’re heard,” said Keahi

The resource center is meant to focus on providing a cultural approach to help those impacted by this disaster. Kakoo Maui will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

