LIVE: City leaders hold news conference to mark 1-year anniversary of ‘Safe and Sound’ program

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City leaders are holding a news conference on Tuesday with an update on the “Safe and Sound” initiative aimed at reducing crime in Waikiki.

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the initiative, which seeks to improve safety in the area by targeting repeat offenders -- specifically thieves.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said at the launch that more felony charges would be pursued, and habitual criminals would be ordered to stay out of Waikiki or face arrest.

This story will be updated.

