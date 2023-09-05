LIVE: City leaders hold news conference to mark 1-year anniversary of ‘Safe and Sound’ program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City leaders are holding a news conference on Tuesday with an update on the “Safe and Sound” initiative aimed at reducing crime in Waikiki.

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the initiative, which seeks to improve safety in the area by targeting repeat offenders -- specifically thieves.

WATCH LIVE:

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said at the launch that more felony charges would be pursued, and habitual criminals would be ordered to stay out of Waikiki or face arrest.

