Lahaina family remembers 86-year-old father for his humor and generosity

Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:17 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are remembering Joseph Lara as a father who was incredibly funny and always giving.

The 86-year-old supervisor at Maui Electric on Lanai was confirmed to be among those killed in the Lahaina fire.

His car was found charred near the Lahaina Outlet Mall.

Lara’s daughter says he was known for being so generous.

“He would always go to Safeway, $5 Fridays and he would buy stuff that were unnecessary,” said Misty Lara.

“People would say they would see him down at Mala Warf just giving people stuff that he bought.”

For Lara’s ohana, their wish is that Maui remains united in these life changing times.

“The uplifting of the soul is what we need right now so any little thing helps,” said Kiha Kaina.

“When you make someone smile for a minute, it goes a long way.”

