Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hiker and dog rescued off of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Haiku hiking trail in Kaneohe

Hiker and dog rescued off of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Haiku hiking trail in Kaneohe
Hiker and dog rescued off of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Haiku hiking trail in Kaneohe(Don Kozono)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:29 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker and her dog were rescued from an off-limits Kaneohe trail Monday evening, according to Honolulu Fire Department officials.

HFD officials received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. for a dog that fell off of the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ hiking trail.

HFD responded with five units staffed, with 13 personnel arriving at the scene around 5:42 p.m. They began their search efforts on the ground and air through Air 1.

Officials say it was reported that a 55-pound dog was hiking with its female handler and fell approximately 50 feet off the trail. The dog’s handler descended off the trail and arrived at her dog’s side shortly after that.

With 74% of battery life remaining on her cell phone, HFD personnel plotted her geolocation.

HFD officials say with that information, Air 1 was able to visually locate her near a waterfall.

A rescuer was inserted to secure her and her dog into a harness, and they were both airlifted to the nearby landing zone at 6:32 p.m.

All HFD personnel were accounted for with no injuries.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area
Firefighters searching for cause of blaze at Ala Moana area apartment building
Loved ones are mourning the loss of Maui EMT Tony Simpson killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured
Paramedics and EMTs are raising concerns about the state’s decision to switch ambulance...
Ambulance provider switch on Maui, Kauai raises questions about quality of care and timing
Crosses erected to remember those lost in Lahaina fire.
LATEST: Lahaina fire now 100% contained, death toll remains at 115

Latest News

HFD responds to building fire in Moiliili
HFD searching for cause of blaze at bowling alley building fire in Moiliili
The Oahu Community Correctional Center
Authorities confirm another brutal murder at OCCC, but won’t say if anyone was charged
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
State’s independent investigators haven’t ruled out criminal wrongdoing in Lahaina wildfire disaster
Authorities are investigating another murder at OCCC, but have refused to reveal details into...
Authorities confirm another brutal murder at OCCC, but won’t say if anyone was charged