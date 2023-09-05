Hiker and dog rescued off of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Haiku hiking trail in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker and her dog were rescued from an off-limits Kaneohe trail Monday evening, according to Honolulu Fire Department officials.

HFD officials received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. for a dog that fell off of the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ hiking trail.

HFD responded with five units staffed, with 13 personnel arriving at the scene around 5:42 p.m. They began their search efforts on the ground and air through Air 1.

Officials say it was reported that a 55-pound dog was hiking with its female handler and fell approximately 50 feet off the trail. The dog’s handler descended off the trail and arrived at her dog’s side shortly after that.

With 74% of battery life remaining on her cell phone, HFD personnel plotted her geolocation.

HFD officials say with that information, Air 1 was able to visually locate her near a waterfall.

A rescuer was inserted to secure her and her dog into a harness, and they were both airlifted to the nearby landing zone at 6:32 p.m.

All HFD personnel were accounted for with no injuries.



