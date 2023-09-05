Tributes
Hawaii woman among thousands of festival goers left stranded in Nevada desert flood

“We just wanted to get out of there,” Shan Benson said.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:51 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman was among the tens of thousands of festival goers stranded for days in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert after heavy rains on Friday caused flooding and foot-deep mud.

Shan Benson, a graduate of Saint Joseph’s in Hilo, was supposed to leave the annual Burning Man festival on Sunday but she told HNN her vehicle would have gotten stuck in the mud.

“We checked the weather and there was there was nothing forecasted for a storm like that,” Benson said. “So just within two days, the weather has changed drastically.”

The annual counter-culture camping experience turned into a muddy mess and Benson said by Saturday everyone was either sheltering in place or trying to get out.

“We just wanted to get out of there,” Benson said.

Amid the flooding, revelers were urged to conserve their food and water, and most remained hunkered down at the site.

Organizers asked attendees not to walk out of the desert but they initially didn’t specify why. It was later revealed that the mud contained alkaline.

Some attendees, however, managed to walk several miles to the nearest town or catch a ride there.

Once the roads dried up Monday, festival organizers lifted their driving ban and revelers began their exodus back home.

Many are still making the long journey out of the desert.

