Hawaii residents fly to Maui to support the island’s struggling economy following fires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui businesses reported an economic boost from Kamaaina visiting from the neighbor islands this Labor Day weekend.

Several businesses told HNN the boost started on Saturday, and explained it wasn’t as much from visitors coming from the mainland, but those from the neighbor islands.

A call to support the economy encouraged many people to spend their Labor Day weekend with a trip to the Valley Isle.

“Support the economy, and we just ate a lot of food and drove around the island,” said Connor Kawate, who took a day trip Sunday to Maui with his mom.

Another factor is cheaper than usual inter-island flights on Hawaiian and Southwest.

Rental car workers at the Kahului Airport tell HNN most of their customers this Labor Day weekend are Hawaii residents, making it the busiest few days since the fires.

Still, hundreds of cars sit unused in parking lots outside the airport.

According to state data, the island averaged 7,000 daily domestic visitors before the fires.

This past Thursday, the island hit 3,000 visitors. Two weeks ago, it was lingering under 2,000.

“After the fire, it was almost an immediate drop-off,” said Nathaniel Emerson with Da Nani Pirates food truck in Kahului.

Business owners say the weekend boost is noticed and appreciated at that food truck lot in Kahului.

“Looking at the numbers, about a 25% increase to how it’s been the past 3 or 4 weeks,” said Emerson.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.