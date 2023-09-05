First Alert Forecast: Light winds persist with mostly dry conditions, solid south swell picks up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail for most of the week, with trade winds strengthening somewhat over the weekend. A mostly dry weather pattern is expected for most areas. The lighter winds may deliver an isolated shower to windward areas, while afternoon sea breezes will bring clouds and a few showers to leeward areas. Increased moisture may move over the Big Island on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially fueling increased shower coverage there. High clouds will periodically move over the islands this week.

A long period south swell will gradually build over the next 24 hours, approaching High Surf Advisory thresholds as the swell peaks from Tuesday night into Wednesday. A tiny northwest swell will fade tonight and Tuesday, and with trade winds trending lower, east shore surf will be below seasonal average heights through much of the week.

