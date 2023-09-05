Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Deputy accused of street racing tells police he wanted to impress girlfriend

The deputy said he met a second motorcyclist at an intersection just before, investigators allege, they decided to race. (WKMG, ST. CLOUD POLICE DEPT, CNN)
By WKMG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WKMG) - Body camera video shows the arrest of a Florida deputy after police say they caught him street racing on a motorcycle.

A St. Cloud police officer can be heard calling in a high-speed street race between two motorcyclists Wednesday evening in body camera footage released by the department.

One of the motorcyclists fled, but the other pulled over and identified himself as Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Espinal. Police quickly grabbed Espinal’s keys, fearing he would flee as well.

Espinal denied he was street racing several times.

“I can see how that looks, and it wasn’t like that,” he said in the body camera video.

Police told Espinal he ran at least one red light, conducted several illegal and unsafe lane changes and hit speeds just under 100 miles per hour, more than double the speed limit in the area. The deputy said he wanted to impress his girlfriend, as heard in the video.

“It looks bad on my part, and I understand, you know. We were going on a date night, and I just got the bike not too long ago. I wanted to impress her, and it’s really bad. I don’t speed at all,” Espinal said.

Espinal then admitted he didn’t know who the second motorcyclist was, and they simply met at an intersection before, investigators allege, they decided to race.

Police arrested Espinal on charges of reckless driving and racing on the highway.

“It is what it is. He’s a deputy. We apply the law evenly,” an officer said in the video.

Since his arrest, Espinal has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties while the investigation continues.

A release from the sheriff’s office shows Espinal was hired in September 2019 and worked in the Uniform Patrol Division.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area
Firefighters searching for cause of blaze at Ala Moana area apartment building
Loved ones are mourning the loss of Maui EMT Tony Simpson killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured
Paramedics and EMTs are raising concerns about the state’s decision to switch ambulance...
Ambulance provider switch on Maui, Kauai raises questions about quality of care and timing
Crosses erected to remember those lost in Lahaina fire.
LATEST: Lahaina fire now 100% contained, death toll remains at 115

Latest News

Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
State’s independent investigators haven’t ruled out criminal wrongdoing in Lahaina wildfire disaster
The deputy said he met a second motorcyclist at an intersection just before, investigators...
BODY CAM VIDEO: Deputy arrested after allegedly street racing on motorcycle
The Maui Humane Society is caring for more than 20 burned animals that survived the Lahaina...
They’re caring for animals injured in Lahaina as they search for others still in the ruins
The family of the person killed identified him as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. They say he and the...
2nd person dies from shooting at party that family says killed 25-year-old man