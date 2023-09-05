Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Demanding a fair contract, workers of a Waikiki hotel hit the streets to protest

UNITE HERE! Local 5 rally in Waikiki on Labor Day
UNITE HERE! Local 5 rally in Waikiki on Labor Day(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While many enjoyed a day off this Labor Day holiday, some union workers took to the streets in Waikiki to make their voices heard.,

Dozens of Unite Here! Local 5 members waved signs in front of the Ilikai Hotel. Their demonstration renewed their calls for the hotel to offer a fair contract. The union says they’ve been working without a contract for five years now.

“The workers have been patient but I think it’s time Business is back, tourists is back it’s time for the company to take care of the workers. They deserve to have a better culture,” Union President Gemma Weinstein said.

The union also says Ilikai workers are paid $7 less than workers at neighboring hotels who do the same job.

The hotel also did away with daily room cleaning which leads to less work hours.

Hawaii News Now reached out to hotel management for a response to Monday’s protest and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area
Firefighters searching for cause of blaze at Ala Moana area apartment building
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured
Loved ones are mourning the loss of Maui EMT Tony Simpson killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’
Paramedics and EMTs are raising concerns about the state’s decision to switch ambulance...
Ambulance provider switch on Maui, Kauai raises questions about quality of care and timing
Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire

Latest News

Lahaina fire
Maui residents: Here’s what to do if your wildfire insurance claim was denied
The Maui Humane Society is caring for more than 20 burned animals that survived the Lahaina...
Nonprofit cares for animals injured in Lahaina as it searches for others still in the ruins
Loved ones are mourning the loss of a Maui EMT killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’
Meanwhile, four more victims have been officially identified.
FBI-validated list of missing includes hundreds of names
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Governor explains confusion over missing persons list