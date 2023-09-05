Demanding a fair contract, workers of a Waikiki hotel hit the streets to protest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While many enjoyed a day off this Labor Day holiday, some union workers took to the streets in Waikiki to make their voices heard.,

Dozens of Unite Here! Local 5 members waved signs in front of the Ilikai Hotel. Their demonstration renewed their calls for the hotel to offer a fair contract. The union says they’ve been working without a contract for five years now.

“The workers have been patient but I think it’s time Business is back, tourists is back it’s time for the company to take care of the workers. They deserve to have a better culture,” Union President Gemma Weinstein said.

The union also says Ilikai workers are paid $7 less than workers at neighboring hotels who do the same job.

The hotel also did away with daily room cleaning which leads to less work hours.

Hawaii News Now reached out to hotel management for a response to Monday’s protest and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.