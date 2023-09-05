Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

13-year-old boy drowned in Las Vegas floodwaters caused by heavy rain

Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.
Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.(KSNV via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 13-year-old boy drowned over the weekend in floodwaters amid a series of late-summer storms that drenched Las Vegas and caused widespread flooding throughout the desert valley.

The teenager was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Ryan Taylor of Las Vegas. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The coroner’s office said Ryan had been floating in floodwater on an innertube when he drowned. Further details weren’t released, but the office said in a statement that the teen was found injured Saturday afternoon near a busy intersection about 8 miles (12 kilometers) east of the Las Vegas Strip.

He was hospitalized and died in the early morning hours on Sunday.

“We wish to extend our sincere condolences to Ryan’s family and friends,” the coroner’s office said.

Two days of heavy rainfall last weekend flooded streets in Las Vegas, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and left dozens of vehicles stranded in muddy waters.

Las Vegas has been hit with at least 3.9 inches of rain this year, which is above normal for the desert oasis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area
Firefighters searching for cause of blaze at Ala Moana area apartment building
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured
Loved ones are mourning the loss of Maui EMT Tony Simpson killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’
Paramedics and EMTs are raising concerns about the state’s decision to switch ambulance...
Ambulance provider switch on Maui, Kauai raises questions about quality of care and timing
Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire

Latest News

The Maui Humane Society is caring for more than 20 burned animals that survived the Lahaina...
Nonprofit cares for animals injured in Lahaina as it searches for others still in the ruins
Lahaina fire
Maui residents: Here’s what to do if your wildfire insurance claim was denied
Loved ones are mourning the loss of a Maui EMT killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’
Meanwhile, four more victims have been officially identified.
FBI-validated list of missing includes hundreds of names
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Governor explains confusion over missing persons list