Trade winds to take a Labor Day break

Light winds are expected for Labor Day and Tuesday.
Light winds are expected for Labor Day and Tuesday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trade winds will slow down considerably by Monday, allowing daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to dominate the weather pattern for Labor Day and Tuesday. There could be some afternoon clouds for leeward and interior areas due to daytime heating, but the relatively stable atmospheric conditions should limit overall rainfall.

Light to moderate trade winds are expected around the middle of the week. A developing upper disturbance to the northwest will draw periodic high clouds over the islands Tuesday through Thursday. Meanwhile, forecast models point to an area of increasing moisture moving in from the south Wednesday or Thursday over the island of Hawaii, which could result in more clouds and showers and maybe the potential for afternoon upslope thunderstorms.

At the beach, a moderate south to south-southwest swell will fill in Monday, peaking Monday night into Wednesday close to the 10-foot high surf advisory threshold. North and west shores will get a small bump from a swell generated by former tropical cyclone Damrey in the Western Pacific. East shore waves well trend lower into the middle of the weak with the lighter trades.

