Nearly 1 month after Lahaina wildfire, HECO to start re-energizing lines in West Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a month after the Lahaina wildfire, Hawaiian Electric said it can start re-energizing lines in West Maui.

This comes after HECO received approval from the county emergency operations center.

Crews have already installed temporary poles — some of which were shipped from Hawaii Island and Oahu — with more expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

HECO said overhead poles will continue to be used as the community discusses the future of how power will be delivered to its customers.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to HECO for details on how long re-energizing will take. A spokesperson said the company would not yet be releasing that information.

HECO has been under scrutiny as multiple lawsuits claimed that its power lines started the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century. But the company has pushed back against the claims, saying power lines were de-energized in the area at the time the blaze started.

The utility did not say if the lines were intentionally not energized or were off because of ongoing power line repairs.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.