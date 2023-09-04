Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Nearly 1 month after Lahaina wildfire, HECO to start re-energizing lines in West Maui

Hawaiian Electric crews on Maui
Hawaiian Electric crews on Maui(FEMA/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a month after the Lahaina wildfire, Hawaiian Electric said it can start re-energizing lines in West Maui.

This comes after HECO received approval from the county emergency operations center.

Crews have already installed temporary poles — some of which were shipped from Hawaii Island and Oahu — with more expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

HECO said overhead poles will continue to be used as the community discusses the future of how power will be delivered to its customers.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to HECO for details on how long re-energizing will take. A spokesperson said the company would not yet be releasing that information.

HECO has been under scrutiny as multiple lawsuits claimed that its power lines started the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century. But the company has pushed back against the claims, saying power lines were de-energized in the area at the time the blaze started.

The utility did not say if the lines were intentionally not energized or were off because of ongoing power line repairs.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area
Firefighters searching for cause of blaze at Ala Moana area apartment building
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured
Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy toured Lahaina on Saturday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits fire-ravaged Lahaina, pledges ‘we’ll be here for you’
An aerial image shows destroyed homes and vehicles on August 17 after a wind-driven wildfire...
Hawaii AG: Real estate opportunists are preying on Maui fire victims

Latest News

Paramedics and EMTs are raising concerns about the state’s decision to switch ambulance...
Ambulance provider switch on Maui, Kauai raises questions about quality of care and timing
Your top local headlines for Sept. 4, 2023.
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 4, 2023)
Ala Moana Beach Park
First Alert Forecast: Light winds for Labor Day, stronger winds due back Wednesday
It was another exciting week of action in the Hawaii high school football world with a...
‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: Cross-town rivals clash in week four of high school football