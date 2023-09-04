Tributes
Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’

Loved ones are mourning the loss of Maui EMT Tony Simpson killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Loved ones are mourning the loss of Maui EMT Tony Simpson killed in the Lahaina wildfire.(Chris Rose)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a Maui EMT killed in the Lahaina wildfire.

Tony Simpson, 43, was identified using a DNA sample.

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

Maui police notified his family that he had been positively identified on Friday afternoon.

Paramedic Chris Rose said Simpson was his partner — and also a true friend.

“He was a joy to be around. He was sincere, playful, and loved helping people,” Rose said. “I lost a great partner that he felt like a brother and that loss is hard.”

Simpson was not on duty when he died.

He is survived by his parents, two sisters, and a brother.

