Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a Maui EMT killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Tony Simpson, 43, was identified using a DNA sample.
Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina
Maui police notified his family that he had been positively identified on Friday afternoon.
Paramedic Chris Rose said Simpson was his partner — and also a true friend.
“He was a joy to be around. He was sincere, playful, and loved helping people,” Rose said. “I lost a great partner that he felt like a brother and that loss is hard.”
Simpson was not on duty when he died.
He is survived by his parents, two sisters, and a brother.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.