LATEST: Lahaina fire now 100% contained, death toll remains at 115

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As we approach the one-month mark since Maui was ravaged by wildfires later this week, here are the latest updates on recovery efforts.

The confirmed death toll remains at 115, where it has stood for nearly two weeks now.

58 victims have been identified by Maui Police.

The Lahaina fire is now 100% contained, with the fires impacting 2,170 acres.

The Kula fire is 95% contained, and the Olinda fire is 90% contained.

Maui Fire Department says putting out the fires completely will take some time, but they assure that they pose no active threat to any communities.

Meanwhile, the unsafe water advisory continues for residents in some Lahaina and Upper Kula areas. Click here for an interactive map to see if you are impacted.

Saturday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visited fire-ravaged Lahaina and held a press conference after touring the disaster area and speaking with community leaders. McCarthy pledges, “we’ll be here for you.”

Here’s the latest from the county:

ENTRY INTO DISASTER AREAS: At this time, residents are still not allowed to return to the disaster area in Lahaina. There will be a coordinated effort to develop a plan for the safe return of residents, with the disaster area restricted to authorized personnel only.

UNACCOUNTED INDIVIDUALS: Officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals reported unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire disaster.

For more info, click here For those seeking information regarding those who are unaccounted for, the Family Assistance Center (FAC) is located at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom (200 Nohea Kai Drive, Ka’anapali). It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Maui County emphasizes that DNA samples taken are only for identification of wildfire victims and survivors, and will not be stored or used for any other purposes. Beware of telephone scams: If you receive a call from individuals or organizations claiming to be with “DNA Services” report it to the Maui Police Department at (808)244-6400.

FUNERAL ASSISTANCE: Eligible funeral expenses may include the cost of a casket or urn, funeral services and transportation of the deceased and/or up to two family members into the area to identify your loved one, if that is required by state/local authorities. To request funeral assistance, you must first apply to FEMA. For more information, speak to a FEMA specialist at any open Disaster Recovery Center. You can find a Disaster Recovery Center by visiting: fema.gov/drc or calling the FEMA Helpline at (800)621-3362.

HAZARDOUS MATERIALS REMOVAL: FEMA has been assigned to survey, remove, and dispose of hazardous material from properties affected by the wildfires. As of Saturday, 9/2, EPA has completed work on 197 parcels as part of Phase 1.

TRANSPORTATION: Late-night vehicular access into Lahaina is limited to West Maui residents, first responders and West Maui employees from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Evening roadblocks on Honoapi’ilani Highway (Highway 30) are located at Ma’alaea and Waihe’e. The Maui Police Department will cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass, where there are no-parking signs.

RESOURCES: The County of Maui’s “ The County of Maui’s “ Maui Nui Strong ” site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services and locate support. Support information on the Maui Nui Strong site includes resources for Financial Assistance, Government Services, Medical Care, Mental Health Services and more.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION: Here are the county’s points of distribution: Food and supplies will be distributed to West Maui residents at Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, 9/4, and Wednesday, 9/6. The old Kahului Safeway at 170 E. Wakea Ave. opens Monday, 9/4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a new location to accept donations of non-perishable food, water and paper supplies only. Donations will no longer be accepted at the former location at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Feed My Sheep mobile food distribution sites: 150 South Pu’unene Ave. in Kahului from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturdays In the parking lot next to Living Way Church, at the corner of Market and Mokuhau streets in Happy Valley from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. The Maui Humane Society will continue to offer donated pet supplies and veterinary services at several distribution sites island-wide. Click here for more info.

HEALTH ADVISORY: The state Department of Health is urging caution for residents and business owners who are allowed to return to their properties in the Lahaina area. Dangers include ash that may contain toxic and cancer-causing chemicals including asbestos, arsenic and lead and debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wires, nails, wood, plastics and other objects. Unstable buildings and structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse and cause injury. For more information about recommendations for personal protective equipment including masks and associated hazards, click here

MENTAL HEALTH AND CRISIS SUPPORT: The state Department of Health is offering crisis mental health services and expanded hours for those experiencing emotional or psychological distress as a result of the Maui fires. For more information, click The state Department of Health is offering crisis mental health services and expanded hours for those experiencing emotional or psychological distress as a result of the Maui fires. For more information, click here

VITAL RECORDS: For individuals impacted by the Maui Wildfires who need replacement vital records, an order may be placed online at For individuals impacted by the Maui Wildfires who need replacement vital records, an order may be placed online at vitrec.ehawaii.gov . The fee for an affected individual’s first copy of a birth or marriage certificate will be waived with a FEMA disaster assistance ID Number and/or a Lahaina residential address.

COMMUNITY INFORMATION BOARDS: New information boards are now located throughout Maui to provide vital information to residents with limited telecommunications abilities. Click New information boards are now located throughout Maui to provide vital information to residents with limited telecommunications abilities. Click here to see the locations.

COMMUNICATIONS: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has temporarily waived certain eligibility rules to ensure that people receiving federal disaster assistance due to the Maui fires can easily apply for and enroll in Lifeline, a federal program that helps lower the cost of phone and internet service for those in need. For more information, click The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has temporarily waived certain eligibility rules to ensure that people receiving federal disaster assistance due to the Maui fires can easily apply for and enroll in Lifeline, a federal program that helps lower the cost of phone and internet service for those in need. For more information, click here

POSTAL SERVICE: Vacant PO Boxes at Post Offices across Maui will be temporarily made available at no charge to Lahaina residents who lost their homes or their Lahaina Downtown Post Office PO Boxes. Qualifying residents may request their free PO Boxes at any Maui post office. The Wailuku Post Office is no longer receiving or distributing mail for Lahaina residents. Lahaina residents who lost their homes, or live in areas which are currently inaccessible, may pick up their mail from the “dutch door” in the lobby of the Lahaina Main Post Office. Service will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The latest updates on mail service are available by calling a recording at 808-423-6000.



To see the a full list of Maui County’s press releases, click here.

