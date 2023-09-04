Honolulu police investigating attempted murder in Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Waipahu on Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, a 53-year-old man reported being shot at multiple times.

He was not hit and no other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call authorities.

