‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: Cross-town rivals clash in week four of high school football

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was another exciting week of action in the Hawaii high school football world with a cross-town clash in Hawaii Kai while local squads take on teams on the continent.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

Kamehameha-Kapalama vs. Waipahu

Friday night lights for Kamehameha and Waipahu.

The Warriors would go up and down the field with 431 total yards and despite Waipahu’s JJ Manu’s 2 Touchdowns, Kamehameha would come out victorious.

Final score 38-15.

The Marauders fall to 0-3.

Konawaena vs. Leilehua

On Saturday we saw an inter-island matchup as the Wildcats of Konawaena took on Leilehua.

The Wildcats were uncharacteristically loose with the ball, finishing the night with 6 turnovers.

However, a big defensive effort propelled the Zoo Krew to a win over the Mules, final score 28-19.

Kona wins its third-straight after dropping their season opener to California powerhouse Long Beach Poly.

Kaiser vs. Kalani

Over in Hawaii Kai it was a battle of the East Side between Kaiser and Kalani.

It would remain fairly low scoring, the Falcons only found the end zone in the 2nd quarter.

A last minute push by Kaiser would seal it. The Cougars pounce on the the Falcons, 16-12.

Here’s a look at some of the other scores in week four.

Friday

Friday week 4 (Hawaii News Now)

Saturday

Saturday week 4 (Hawaii News Now)

