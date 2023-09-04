‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: Cross-town rivals clash in week four of high school football
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was another exciting week of action in the Hawaii high school football world with a cross-town clash in Hawaii Kai while local squads take on teams on the continent.
Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.
Kamehameha-Kapalama vs. Waipahu
Friday night lights for Kamehameha and Waipahu.
The Warriors would go up and down the field with 431 total yards and despite Waipahu’s JJ Manu’s 2 Touchdowns, Kamehameha would come out victorious.
Final score 38-15.
The Marauders fall to 0-3.
Konawaena vs. Leilehua
On Saturday we saw an inter-island matchup as the Wildcats of Konawaena took on Leilehua.
The Wildcats were uncharacteristically loose with the ball, finishing the night with 6 turnovers.
However, a big defensive effort propelled the Zoo Krew to a win over the Mules, final score 28-19.
Kona wins its third-straight after dropping their season opener to California powerhouse Long Beach Poly.
Kaiser vs. Kalani
Over in Hawaii Kai it was a battle of the East Side between Kaiser and Kalani.
It would remain fairly low scoring, the Falcons only found the end zone in the 2nd quarter.
A last minute push by Kaiser would seal it. The Cougars pounce on the the Falcons, 16-12.
