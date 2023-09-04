Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

French angelfish gets CT scan after health scare

It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT...
It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT scan.(Denver Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:07 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) – You don’t see a fish getting a CT scan everyday.

However, one recently had to get one at the Denver Zoo after a health scare.

Zoo officials decided to perform the test after the French angelfish was seen swimming abnormally.

It was literally a fish out of water during the process, so it was no simple task. Not at all like doing a CT scan on a human.

Officials had to sedate the fish and run water over its gills intermittently.

The zoo wanted to give animal lovers a look at the process so they posted photos of it on Instagram.

In the post, the zoo said the fish quote “was on a treatment plan and is now back to happily swimming in its tropical discovery home.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area
Firefighters searching for cause of blaze at Ala Moana area apartment building
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured
Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy toured Lahaina on Saturday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits fire-ravaged Lahaina, pledges ‘we’ll be here for you’
An aerial image shows destroyed homes and vehicles on August 17 after a wind-driven wildfire...
Hawaii AG: Real estate opportunists are preying on Maui fire victims

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.
France destroys wine due to excess supply
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder in Waipahu