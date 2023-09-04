First Alert Forecast: Light winds takeover today, stronger winds due back on Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light background winds are expected to prevail through Tuesday. This will allow sea breezes to develop each afternoon, which will produce clouds and a few showers over leeward and interior areas. This will be followed by clearing skies at night as land breezes become established. A few brief showers may also be transported into some windward sections, mainly during nights and mornings. Light to moderate trade wind speeds may return by mid-week, and persist into next weekend. An increase in moisture near the eastern end of the island chain may produce increased cloud and shower coverage over the Big Island Wednesday and Thursday.

An advisory level south swell is due tonight through Wednesday. Small decreasing swells will roll into north and east shores.

