All things Okinawa will be celebrated in one of the state’s largest annual cultural festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday is the last day to enjoy one of the state’s largest annual cultural festivals in Honolulu.

From music to food vendors, the 41st Okinawan Fest, “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha,” takes over the Hawaii Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Okinawan Festival invites locals and visitors to enjoy Okinawan music and performing arts, cultural education, arts and crafts, historical exhibits, craft vendors, and more.

Okinawan cuisine and local favorites such as andagi, andadog, and Okinawan soba are available during bon dance.

Proceeds from the Okinawan Festival support the Hawaii United Okinawa Association and its many cultural programs, including classes, genealogy resources, the Hawaii-Okinawa Student Exchange Program, the Children’s Cultural Day Camp, community service projects, and more.

Tickets are available online at www.okinawanfestival.com. Sales at the door while supplies last.

