Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

All things Okinawa will be celebrated in one of the state’s largest annual cultural festival

We're joined by Clarisse Kobashigawa for a preview the 41st Okinawan Festival.
By Lili Hurd and Annalisa Burgos
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday is the last day to enjoy one of the state’s largest annual cultural festivals in Honolulu.

From music to food vendors, the 41st Okinawan Fest, “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha,” takes over the Hawaii Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Okinawan Festival invites locals and visitors to enjoy Okinawan music and performing arts, cultural education, arts and crafts, historical exhibits, craft vendors, and more.

Okinawan cuisine and local favorites such as andagi, andadog, and Okinawan soba are available during bon dance.

Proceeds from the Okinawan Festival support the Hawaii United Okinawa Association and its many cultural programs, including classes, genealogy resources, the Hawaii-Okinawa Student Exchange Program, the Children’s Cultural Day Camp, community service projects, and more.

Tickets are available online at www.okinawanfestival.com. Sales at the door while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away and businesses struggle
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy toured Lahaina on Saturday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits fire-ravaged Lahaina, pledges ‘we’ll be here for you’
EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household...
‘Hot, hard’ work: EPA crews begin months-long effort to remove toxic materials from Lahaina
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

HNN File
Lane closures continue on Nimitz Highway for road repairs
HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area
HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area, prompts lane closure
Hawaii's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations can help those on Maui with both regular...
As Maui’s economy falters in wake of disaster, advocates call for more protections to keep residents in their homes
Crosses erected to remember those lost in Lahaina fire.
LATEST: Lahaina fire now 100% contained, death toll remains at 115