Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal

A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal. (SOURCE: Cara's House - Ascension Parish Animal Shelter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARISH OF ASCENSION, La. (CNN) – A happy reunion for a Louisiana family was the result when they got their 100-year-old tortoise back from an animal shelter.

The Parish of Ascension said a local animal control team rescued the African tortoise from a canal last week.

The reptile, named Biscuit, was in distress.

He was taken to an animal shelter and later reunited with his family.

Biscuit reportedly escaped from his home after a storm blew the family’s back gate open and broke the latch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HFD responds to building fire in Ala Moana area
Firefighters searching for cause of blaze at Ala Moana area apartment building
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured
Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy toured Lahaina on Saturday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits fire-ravaged Lahaina, pledges ‘we’ll be here for you’
Loved ones are mourning the loss of Maui EMT Tony Simpson killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’

Latest News

Gov. Josh Green says he authorized the superintendent to build a temporary school in Lahaina...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 4, 2023)
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
Roads out of the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert reopen Monday for thousands...
Burning Man exodus begins, some opt to stay
An unusual late-summer storm turned a weeklong counterculture fest into a sloppy mess with tens...
Burning Man flooding turns to sloppy mess
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56