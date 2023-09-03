Tributes
Hawaii AG: Real estate opportunists are preying on Maui fire victims

Unsolicited offers to purchase property in ZIP codes 96761, 96767, and 96790 on Maui may constitute a crime under Governor Green's Emergency Proclamation Relati
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:49 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - West Maui and Kula homeowners impacted by the wildfires are urged to report unsolicited offers to buy their property.

The Attorney General office says requests apply to property owners located in ZIP codes 96761, 96767, and 96790.

Unsolicited offers are now a crime under the state’s sixth emergency proclamation announced by Gov. Josh Green. Those found guilty may be imprisoned for up to a year and fined $5,000.

First Deputy Attorney General Matthew Dvonch, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to warn homeowners of unsolicited calls or texts and how to report them.

“Unfortunately, in the wake of the disaster we have seen people swop in, some of them from the mainland. Trying to contact landowners who have been displaced and offer to buy their property for sometimes pennies on the dollar. It’s a big problem, it’s immoral, it’s wrong. The governor recognized that,” Dvonch said.

Officials say if you receive an unsolicited and unwanted offer to purchase or acquire real property in one of the three ZIP codes, do not provide the caller with any personal information.

“It often comes in by text and it will have a specific address in it. So it is not just like a massive text to people, it will have your property information in it,” Dvonch added.

You are urged to immediately hang up the phone and call 911.

Property owners can also report the incident via email to the Department of the Attorney General at hawaiiag@hawaii.gov.

