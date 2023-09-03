Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Penalties plague the Rainbow Warriors football team, UH falls to Stanford, 37-24

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It wasn’t the way the University of Hawaii football team wanted to open the newly expanded Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The ‘Bows falling to the Cardinal, 37-24.

The fans came in full force on ‘white out’ night and the vibes were high, but on the field Stanford hit the gas pedal while UH couldn’t get the offense going.

In the second quarter, Hawaii finally find pay dirt to make it 21-10 at the break.

In the second half, penalties plague the defense as Stanford kept rolling with the offense trying to claw back, but no dice.

The Trees chop down the ‘Bows, 37-24.

“(Penalties) definitely killed some drives on offense, you know.” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “Just uncharacteristic things, a couple of targeting penalties in there.”

“I thought the second one was kind of hard luck, some personal fouls like roughing the passer that kept drives alive when, you know, we were feeling a little momentum.”

UH stays in Mānoa next week to take on Albany.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away and businesses struggle
Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Oprah, The Rock team up to launch $10M fund for displaced Maui residents
EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household...
‘Hot, hard’ work: EPA crews begin months-long effort to remove toxic materials from Lahaina
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims

Latest News

‘Bows fall to Pac-12’s Stanford, 37-24, in home opener at expanded Ching Complex
Rainbow Warriors football hosts Stanford in 2023 home opener
After a promising showing on the road, the Rainbow Warriors football team is looking to get...
Rainbow Warriors football hosts Stanford in 2023 home opener on Friday
Hawaii Football
Rainbow Warriors football hosts Stanford in 2023 home opener on Friday
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks UH football’s 2023 home opener with Eric Mathews