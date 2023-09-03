Penalties plague the Rainbow Warriors football team, UH falls to Stanford, 37-24

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It wasn’t the way the University of Hawaii football team wanted to open the newly expanded Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The ‘Bows falling to the Cardinal, 37-24.

The fans came in full force on ‘white out’ night and the vibes were high, but on the field Stanford hit the gas pedal while UH couldn’t get the offense going.

In the second quarter, Hawaii finally find pay dirt to make it 21-10 at the break.

In the second half, penalties plague the defense as Stanford kept rolling with the offense trying to claw back, but no dice.

The Trees chop down the ‘Bows, 37-24.

“(Penalties) definitely killed some drives on offense, you know.” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “Just uncharacteristic things, a couple of targeting penalties in there.”

“I thought the second one was kind of hard luck, some personal fouls like roughing the passer that kept drives alive when, you know, we were feeling a little momentum.”

UH stays in Mānoa next week to take on Albany.

