Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured

HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha
HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:34 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a reported aggravated assault in the Liliha area late Saturday that left two people seriously injured, according to officials.

Honolulu Police officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Liliha Street and North Vineyard Boulevard around 11:53 p.m.

Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were called out to the scene.

Honolulu EMS treated two patients in serious condition.

EMS said a 20-year-old man suffered a leg injury from an alleged pellet gun projectile, and an 18-year-old woman suffered facial and shoulder injuries from an apparent assault.

Further details about the investigation have not been released.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina fire
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
Following mixed messages about tourism to Maui, the local economy is floundering — with layoffs...
Sea of rental cars grows at Kahului’s airport as visitors stay away and businesses struggle
EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household...
‘Hot, hard’ work: EPA crews begin months-long effort to remove toxic materials from Lahaina
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy toured Lahaina on Saturday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits fire-ravaged Lahaina, pledges ‘we’ll be here for you’

Latest News

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
Lane closures continue on Nimitz Highway ongoing for road repairs
Hawaii's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations can help those on Maui with both regular...
Remembering the working class impacted by Maui wildfires this Labor Day
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy toured Lahaina on Saturday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visits fire-ravaged Lahaina, pledges ‘we’ll be here for you’