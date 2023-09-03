HPD investigating reported aggravated assault in Liliha that left 2 seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a reported aggravated assault in the Liliha area late Saturday that left two people seriously injured, according to officials.

Honolulu Police officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Liliha Street and North Vineyard Boulevard around 11:53 p.m.

Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were called out to the scene.

Honolulu EMS treated two patients in serious condition.

EMS said a 20-year-old man suffered a leg injury from an alleged pellet gun projectile, and an 18-year-old woman suffered facial and shoulder injuries from an apparent assault.

Further details about the investigation have not been released.

This story may be updated.

